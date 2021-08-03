Man Group (LON:EMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $201.50

Man Group plc (LON:EMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 201.50 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61), with a volume of 2817943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.95 ($2.59).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.93 ($2.51).

Get Man Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 535.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

In other Man Group news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

About Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.