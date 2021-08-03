Man Group’s (MNGPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of MNGPF stock remained flat at $$2.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

