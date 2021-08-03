Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $643 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.04 million.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.86.
NASDAQ:MANH opened at $160.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $163.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.64.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.