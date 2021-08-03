Manna Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 39% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manna has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Manna has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,950.99 or 0.99674364 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001794 BTC.

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,128,619 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,000 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

