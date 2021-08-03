Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 14,539 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,958 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.31% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $45,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE AEM opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.