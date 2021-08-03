Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $120,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $586.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $533.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.53 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.04, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.00.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $18,576,986 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.