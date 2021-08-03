Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 12,092 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $44,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

CAT opened at $206.26 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.