Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 5,062 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,887 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 28,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $2,077,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NIKE by 24.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 167,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,895,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE opened at $169.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.16. The stock has a market cap of $268.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.