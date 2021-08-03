Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $99,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $678.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $624.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

