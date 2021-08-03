Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $115.95 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,045,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,669 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 1.52% of Cameco worth $115,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $59,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cameco by 1,726.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cameco by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cameco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,399,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -435.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

