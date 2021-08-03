Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $46.50 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,754 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 988,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 98,374 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

NYSE C opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

