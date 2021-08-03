Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $75.35 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,768 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.15% of Newmont worth $75,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of NEM opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,197 shares of company stock worth $2,983,683 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

