Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $97.44 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.42% of Dollar Tree worth $97,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after buying an additional 88,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 410,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after buying an additional 200,293 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

