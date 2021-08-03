Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Equinix worth $124,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equinix by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $818.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 214.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $804.23. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.16.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

