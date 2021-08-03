Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 1,221,089 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2,192.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221,089 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Canadian National Railway worth $134,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 679,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.24. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $96.76 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.