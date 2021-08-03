Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 228,881 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,881 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $62,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $244.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

