Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410,343 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,106 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.14% of Barrick Gold worth $49,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

