Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 157,467 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,826,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 157,467 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 1.73% of EQT worth $107,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EQT by 52.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EQT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EQT by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 660,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EQT by 137.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EQT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,382,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 133,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE EQT opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.