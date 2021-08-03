Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 165,466 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165,466 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.70% of W. R. Berkley worth $91,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 306,837 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.