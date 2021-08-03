Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 20,410 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,410 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $128,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.71.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $749.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $751.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

