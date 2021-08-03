Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,708 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.20% of Dollar General worth $103,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $563,208,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $142,597,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 421.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 636,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $232.50 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

