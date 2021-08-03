Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 498,017 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 498,017 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $63,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $245.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

