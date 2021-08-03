Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 81,979 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,054,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,979 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 2.83% of Graphic Packaging worth $146,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

