ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.38. 422,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.33.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.