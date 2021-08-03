ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.570-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.60.

MANT traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,265. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

