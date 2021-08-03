Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.24

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.24 and last traded at C$24.01, with a volume of 2292557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFC. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.92.

The firm has a market cap of C$46.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Insiders sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 over the last quarter.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

