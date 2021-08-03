Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.81. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$24.71, with a volume of 165,496 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.71.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5832167 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently 50.11%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

