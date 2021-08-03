Maple (MPL) Trading Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Maple has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $515,991.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for $7.01 or 0.00018487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00058746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.76 or 0.00801299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00094714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.