Marathon Asset Management LLP Acquires 7,327 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, hitting $201.03. The company had a trading volume of 145,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,868. The stock has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.69. 3M has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.