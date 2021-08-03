Marathon Asset Management LLP Acquires 81,243 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,243 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.1% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $172,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.3% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 254,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 73,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $76.40. 451,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

