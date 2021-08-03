Marathon Asset Management LLP Acquires 896,008 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 605.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,008 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $80,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,283. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.