Marathon Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650,250 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.32% of Fastenal worth $96,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.91. 121,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,179. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

