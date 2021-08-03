Marathon Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,774 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.9% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $239,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $1,086,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

TXN stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.04. The company had a trading volume of 141,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,193. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $127.68 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

