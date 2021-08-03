Marathon Asset Management LLP Buys 245,319 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,319 shares during the period. The Hershey accounts for about 2.0% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.46% of The Hershey worth $166,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

HSY stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.