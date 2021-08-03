Marathon Asset Management LLP Buys 314,279 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,876 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,279 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Electronic Arts worth $137,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.42.

EA stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.14. 271,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,071. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.93. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

