Marathon Asset Management LLP Buys 54,504 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.33% of MarketAxess worth $57,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $479.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.78. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

