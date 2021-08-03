Marathon Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.30% of Alleghany worth $27,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Y stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $660.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,437. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.45. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $486.49 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.