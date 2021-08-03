Marathon Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,837 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Franco-Nevada worth $52,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2,605.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,559 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after buying an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,927,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after buying an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

FNV traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,262. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.