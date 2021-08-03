Marathon Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,962 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.40% of M&T Bank worth $75,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.81. 33,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,811. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.58.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.