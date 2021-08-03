Marathon Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 111.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,978 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.24% of PACCAR worth $73,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after buying an additional 178,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,608,000 after buying an additional 159,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $82.47. 69,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.