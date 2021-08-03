Marathon Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.97% of Genpact worth $82,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 0.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. 6,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,822. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on G. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

