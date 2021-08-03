Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $102.72 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 110.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of The Progressive worth $102,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in The Progressive by 278.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $123,175,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $96.72. 133,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,508. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

