Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $107.67 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,517 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises approximately 1.3% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.37% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $107,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,364. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.