Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $127.83 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 110.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,980 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.28% of Kimberly-Clark worth $127,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.77. The company had a trading volume of 61,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,709. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

