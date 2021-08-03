Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $34.43 Million Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,812,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,011 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 1.93% of Eventbrite worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at about $41,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 812.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after buying an additional 1,757,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after buying an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after buying an additional 1,501,613 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

EB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. 19,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,043. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.93.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. Analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.