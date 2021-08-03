Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $45.47 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of CME Group worth $45,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $208.69. 65,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,602. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.72. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

