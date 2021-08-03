Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $49.26 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $49,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,592. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $211.26. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.