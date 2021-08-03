Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $59.22 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $59,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of BK traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. 306,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.