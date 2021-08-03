Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $68.81 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Paychex worth $68,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.88. 35,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,987 shares of company stock worth $34,544,387. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

