Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $72.90 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.33% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $72,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.10. 57,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.